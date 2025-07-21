 Skip navigation
Packers cut K Alex Hale

  
Published July 21, 2025 04:57 PM

The Packers cut rookie kicker Alex Hale on Monday, the team announced. The Packers did not announce a corresponding move.

Veteran Brandon McManus now is the only kicker on the roster.

McManus went 20-of-21 on field goals and made all of his extra points in his 11 games last season after signing with the team.

Hale was on Green Bay’s practice squad last season as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

He went 27-of-34 on field goals during his final year at Oklahoma State in 2023, including 3-of-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards. He was 43-of-54 in his college career with a long of 53 yards.