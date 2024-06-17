Packers DL Preston Smith says he’s aging “like a fine wine”

Preston Smith is entering his 10th NFL season. He’s 31, with a birthday in November.

The Packers defensive lineman, though, doesn’t feel his age.

“I really be thinking I’m 29 and 28 sometimes. I feel like I’m aging backwards,” Smith said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “But when y’all keep reminding me I’m in my 30s, I start to really feel old. But I feel good, personally.”

Smith is the only player on the Packers’ 90-player roster who is 30 or older.

He has missed only one game in his career, playing 146 of a possible 147 games. An oblique injury in Week 7 of the 2021 season sidelined him.

Smith has a strict recovery process that includes cold tub and sauna treatments after every practice.

“Of course, being an older guy, they feel like you start to get fragile and it’s not like that.” Smith said. “I’m like fine wine. I’m getting better with age, as we can see, and I’m just happy to be here. I’m just happy to work with these guys.”

Smith has six seasons of at least eight sacks, including in 2023. He has 66 sacks in his career, with his 41.5 sacks in Green Bay tied for the sixth-most in team annals.

Jeff Hafley has taken over the Packers’ defense, switching it to a 4-3 base. That means Smith will primarily rush from a three-point stance, the first time he’s done that since his final season in Washington in 2018.

Smith said he is “loving” Hafley’s system.