Packers DL Preston Smith says he’s aging “like a fine wine”

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers DL Preston Smith says he’s aging “like a fine wine”

  
Published June 17, 2024 03:34 PM

Preston Smith is entering his 10th NFL season. He’s 31, with a birthday in November.

The Packers defensive lineman, though, doesn’t feel his age.

“I really be thinking I’m 29 and 28 sometimes. I feel like I’m aging backwards,” Smith said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “But when y’all keep reminding me I’m in my 30s, I start to really feel old. But I feel good, personally.”

Smith is the only player on the Packers’ 90-player roster who is 30 or older.

He has missed only one game in his career, playing 146 of a possible 147 games. An oblique injury in Week 7 of the 2021 season sidelined him.

Smith has a strict recovery process that includes cold tub and sauna treatments after every practice.

“Of course, being an older guy, they feel like you start to get fragile and it’s not like that.” Smith said. “I’m like fine wine. I’m getting better with age, as we can see, and I’m just happy to be here. I’m just happy to work with these guys.”

Smith has six seasons of at least eight sacks, including in 2023. He has 66 sacks in his career, with his 41.5 sacks in Green Bay tied for the sixth-most in team annals.

Jeff Hafley has taken over the Packers’ defense, switching it to a 4-3 base. That means Smith will primarily rush from a three-point stance, the first time he’s done that since his final season in Washington in 2018.

Smith said he is “loving” Hafley’s system.