Packers equipment manager Gordon “Red” Batty retires after 50 years working in football

Gordon “Red” Batty, who has spent half a century working in pro football equipment management, is retiring.

Batty has spent the last 30 years as the Packers’ equipment manager, and the team announced today that he is calling it a career.

“On behalf of the Packers, I want to thank Red for all of his hard work and dedication to the organization,” said Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball. “With his vast knowledge in his field and immense pride in his work, he kept the players and staff well taken care of both on and off the field. We wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

A native of Montreal, Batty started working as an equipment assistant for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1974. He then became equipment manager of the Houston Oilers in 1981, and equipment manager of the Packers in 1994. He has received championship rings for both the Grey Cup and the Super Bowl.