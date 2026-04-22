Packers hosted two QBs on top-30 pre-draft visits

The Packers lost their backup quarterback, Malik Willis, to the Dolphins in free agency.

They have Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord on the depth chart behind Jordan Love. The Packers, though, could come out of this weekend with another quarterback.

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones and Texas Tech’s Behren Morton were the only quarterbacks to take top-30 pre-draft visits with the Packers. Both are projected as undrafted free agents.

Drones spent his first two seasons at Baylor before transferring to Virginia Tech. In three years with the Hokies he completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,566 yards and 44 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,798 yards and 20 touchdowns, giving him 7,364 total yards and 64 total touchdowns.

Morton played all five seasons at Texas Tech, starting 45 games. He completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 8,989 yards with 71 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Morton ran for only 188 yards but seven touchdowns on 45 carries.