Packers K Brandon McManus plans to play on Sunday

Packers coach Matt LaFleur called kicker Brandon McManus’ right quad injury a “major concern.” McManus disagrees.

“He didn’t speak to me about it, but he has a different thesaurus or encyclopedia to describe injuries,” McManus said, via Cameron Ezeir of WFRV.

McManus was limited in Thursday’s practice, which typically is a non-kicking day anyway.

“It’s very similar to my injury that I had in ’22,” McManus said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I had a pretty good game. I had two 50-yarders and a 40-yarder in that game. So, I plan on playing.”

The Packers are scheduled to work out kickers Lucas Havrisik and Greg Joseph on Friday, per Demovsky, and they have Mark McNamee on their practice squad.

“Going to lean on him,” Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia said of McManus. “He’s been through this before. Planning on him playing Sunday as of right now.”

McManus has made 7-of-9 field goals and 11-of-12 extra points this season.