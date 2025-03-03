 Skip navigation
Packers, LB Isaiah McDuffie agree on new contract

  
Published March 3, 2025 11:34 AM

The Packers are holding on to one of their own free agents.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a new deal with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. It’s a two-year pact worth at least $8 million and up to $9.5 million.

McDuffie was a 2021 sixth-round pick and he’s played in his 67 regular season and playoff games during his time with the Packers. He was a reserve for most of his first three seasons, but started every game during the 2024 season.

McDuffie has 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the course of his time in Green Bay.