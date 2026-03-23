Packers re-sign DE Arron Mosby

The Packers did not tender defensive end Arron Mosby with a contract as a restricted free agent, but he will be back with the team in 2026.

The NFL’s transaction report for Monday shows that Mosby has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Mosby entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and signed with the Panthers. He appeared in three games as a rookie and joined the Packers as a waiver claim in 2023, but did not appear in a game for the team until the next year.

Mosby has played 28 regular season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay. He has 21 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.