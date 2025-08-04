Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine

Cornerback Corey Ballentine is back with the Packers.

The team announced Ballentine’s signing on Monday afternoon. Cornerback Gregory Junior was released in a corresponding move.

Ballentine signed to the Packers’ practice squad in 2022 and remained with the team through the 2024 season. He signed with the Colts this offseason, but was cut by Indianapolis a few days ago.

Ballentine had 54 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 37 games for Green Bay. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Giants in 2019 and recovered from being shot the day after being selected to play in 13 games during his rookie season. He played 28 total games for the Giants and has also seen time with the Jets and Lions.