Packers sign CB David Long to practice squad with Jaire Alexander questionable

The Packers re-signed cornerback David Long to the practice squad Friday.

Long could be active Sunday with Jaire Alexander questionable to play with an ankle injury and Eric Stokes on injured reserve.

The team released running back Kenyan Drake from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The Packers claimed Long off waivers from the Panthers on Dec. 5. He played three games and saw action on 14 special teams snaps in games against the Bucs, Panthers and Vikings.

He played 190 defensive snaps combined while with the Panthers and Raiders this season.

Long entered the NFL as a third-round pick with the Rams in 2019 and played 52 games in four seasons with them.