 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers take Lukas Van Ness with 13th overall pick

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:45 PM
nbc_simms_no13lukasvanness_230427
April 27, 2023 10:15 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss Lukas Van Ness' incredible strength for a player of his side and how he will strengthen the Green Bay Packers defense.

The Packers kicked off the post-Aaron Rodgers era by taking Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Green Bay used the 13th overall pick to add Van Ness on Thursday night. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets this week.

Van Ness led Iowa with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season and he makes it four straight defensive players in the first round for Green Bay. They took linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt last season and cornerback Eric Stokes was the top pick in 2021.

The Packers also picked up a second round pick from the Jets in the Rodgers trade and we’ll see if they keep adding to that side of the ball with that selection.