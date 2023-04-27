Packers take Lukas Van Ness with 13th overall pick

The Packers kicked off the post-Aaron Rodgers era by taking Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Green Bay used the 13th overall pick to add Van Ness on Thursday night. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets this week.

Van Ness led Iowa with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season and he makes it four straight defensive players in the first round for Green Bay. They took linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt last season and cornerback Eric Stokes was the top pick in 2021.

The Packers also picked up a second round pick from the Jets in the Rodgers trade and we’ll see if they keep adding to that side of the ball with that selection.