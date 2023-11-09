Panthers activate Marquis Haynes from IR

Marquis Haynes is back on the Panthers’ active roster.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they have activated edge rusher Marquis Haynes from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Bears. Haynes returned to practice this week after going on injured reserve ahead of Week One with a back injury.

Haynes had five sacks last season and his presence will be welcome on a defense that will be without Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Justin Houston on Thursday night.

In addition to activating Haynes, the Panthers also elevated linebacker Eku Leota and wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad. Leota provides depth after the team placed Chandler Wooten and Luiji Vilain on injured reserve this week while Strachan can help fill in for the expected absence of DJ Chark. Chark is listed as doubtful with an elbow injury.