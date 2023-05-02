 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Panthers agree to terms with fifth-rounder Jammie Robinson

  
Published May 2, 2023 05:40 AM
nbc_pft_nfldraft_230501
May 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams came out on the upside from the 2023 NFL Draft, from the Eagles to the Texans and more.

The Panthers have gotten the ball rolling on signing their 2023 draft class.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that they have agreed to terms with safety Jammie Robinson. Robinson was selected in the fifth round on Saturday and is the first player drafted by any team to agree to an NFL contract.

Like all players drafted after the first round, Robinson will sign a four-year deal with the team.

Robinson spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State. In two years with the Seminoles, he had 183 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.