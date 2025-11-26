Panthers CB Corey Thornton out for year with a broken fibula

The Panthers turned to rookie Corey Thornton after cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a concussion in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers, but Thornton won’t be an option if Horn misses more time this season.

Thornton left later in the game with a leg injury and Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Tuesday that Thornton will miss the rest of the season with a broken fibula.

Thornton made the Panthers as an undrafted rookie and has appeared in every game this season. He had 14 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in that action.

Cornerback isn’t the only spot where the Panthers are thin on defense heading into this week’s game against the Rams. They are short on healthy linebackers and safety Tre’von Moehrig will miss the game while serving a suspension unless his ban is overturned on appeal.