Panthers claim Jalen Dalton, Tiyon Evans off waivers

  
Published June 8, 2023 12:41 PM
The Panthers’ roster is back to the 90-player limit after they added two players Thursday.

The team announced it claimed defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans off waivers.

Dalton was waived by the Falcons Wednesday. He also has spent time with the Bears and Saints.

Injuries have plagued Dalton’s career, but he made his NFL debut for the Falcons last October against the Panthers. He had 13 tackles in seven games for the Falcons last season.

The Rams waived Evans on Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie from Louisville, he ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns in eight games for the school last year.