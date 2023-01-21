 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers complete interview with Ken Dorsey

  
Published January 21, 2023 05:22 PM
nbc_csu_bengalsbillsprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:34 PM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

The Panthers announced Saturday night they have completed a virtual interview with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey, 41, was the quarterbacks coach for Carolina from 2013-17, including during their Super Bowl season of 2015 when Cam Newton won MVP honors.

He has served various offensive roles with the Bills, becoming offensive coordinator this season after Brian Daboll became head coach of the Giants.

The Panthers also have interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and this season’s interim coach, Steve Wilks.

The Panthers plan to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who had in-person interviews postponed following Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes’ death. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns Charlotte Major League Soccer club.