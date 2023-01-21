Panthers complete interview with Ken Dorsey

The Panthers announced Saturday night they have completed a virtual interview with Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey, 41, was the quarterbacks coach for Carolina from 2013-17, including during their Super Bowl season of 2015 when Cam Newton won MVP honors.

He has served various offensive roles with the Bills, becoming offensive coordinator this season after Brian Daboll became head coach of the Giants.

The Panthers also have interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and this season’s interim coach, Steve Wilks.

The Panthers plan to interview former Saints coach Sean Payton and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who had in-person interviews postponed following Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes’ death. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns Charlotte Major League Soccer club.