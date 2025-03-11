Panthers cut Miles Sanders

The Panthers are moving on from running back Miles Sanders.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that Sanders has been cut.

The 27-year-old Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 millino contract with the Panthers two years ago, but he never contributed at the level the Panthers were hoping for. In two seasons in Carolina he totaled 184 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders’ best season came in 2022 with the Eagles, when he had 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now he’ll hope some team thinks he can return to that form, despite his disappointing stint in Carolina.