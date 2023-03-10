Panthers get word out that they could trade back from No. 1

The Panthers presumably traded up to No. 1 overall to get their choice of quarterbacks. The last time -- and only time -- they drafted No. 1 overall they ended up with Cam Newton, who won MVP honors in 2015.

At No. 1, they would have Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis available to them.

But not so fast. . . .

The Panthers quickly got out word to their local writers that they could trade back. Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer and Joe Person of TheAthletic.com had nearly identical tweets: The Panthers feel they now “control” the draft, and they are not discounting backing up in the draft to recoup some of the compensation they lost if they have a couple of quarterbacks they like.

The Texans, though, would have to have interest in moving up from No. 2. Otherwise, the Panthers would risk losing one of the top two quarterbacks.

Houston also is in the market for a long-term answer at the position.

The Panthers, though, are making it known they are open for business and will listen to offers. Why wouldn’t they? But if they move back beyond No. 2, the Panthers might not get who they want.