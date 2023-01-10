Panthers interviewed Jim Caldwell on Monday, to interview Steve Wilks on Tuesday

The Panthers have gotten their coaching search underway.

According to multiple reports, Carolina interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. The team is set to interview its interim head coach Steve Wilks for the full-time position on Tuesday.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons and advancing to the playoffs twice.

Wilks went 6-6 in his 12 games as the Panthers interim coach after the club started 1-4 under Matt Rhule. Players have been openly campaigning for Wilks to get the permanent job.

The Panthers have also expressed interest in talking to Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Carolina will need to interview another minority candidate from outside the organization to satisfy the Rooney Rule.