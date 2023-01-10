 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers interviewed Jim Caldwell on Monday, to interview Steve Wilks on Tuesday

  
Published January 10, 2023 09:17 AM
nbc_pft_cardskliff_230110
January 10, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Cardinals firing coach Kliff Kingsbury, and why the writing was on the wall despite receiving a contract extension last offseason.

The Panthers have gotten their coaching search underway.

According to multiple reports, Carolina interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. The team is set to interview its interim head coach Steve Wilks for the full-time position on Tuesday.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons and advancing to the playoffs twice.

Wilks went 6-6 in his 12 games as the Panthers interim coach after the club started 1-4 under Matt Rhule. Players have been openly campaigning for Wilks to get the permanent job.

The Panthers have also expressed interest in talking to Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Carolina will need to interview another minority candidate from outside the organization to satisfy the Rooney Rule.