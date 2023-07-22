 Skip navigation
Austin Corbett among the four players Panthers place on active/PUP

  
Published July 22, 2023 06:15 PM

The Panthers made several moves Saturday.

They placed offensive guard Austin Corbett, nose tackle John Penisini, defensive end Jalen Redmond and offensive guard Chandler Zavala on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Corbett, the team’s starting right guard, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the Jan. 8 regular-season finale against the Saints. He is expected to miss the start of the regular season, so the Panthers likely move him to the reserve/PUP list out of training camp.

He started all 17 games in 2022, his first season with the Panthers, and played 983 offensive snaps.

Corbett also has played with the Browns and Rams in his five-year career.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth-round in 2023 and expect him to compete for the starting job until Corbett returns. But Zavala has a pectoral injury that kept him sidelined for some of the team’s offseason program.

Penisini, a sixth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2020, played only two seasons before announcing his retirement from football. He dealt with shoulder issues during the 2021 season, which prompted his decision.

He unretired and returned this offseason, signing with the Panthers but did not participate in the offseason program. It is unknown whether his shoulder issues remain the problem.