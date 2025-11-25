Panthers sign LB Isaiah Simmons to their practice squad

The Panthers passed on a chance to take Isaiah Simmons in the first round of the 2020 draft, but they have now added the linebacker to the organization.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Simmons to the practice squad. Simmons went to the Cardinals at No. 8 after the Panthers selected defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the seventh pick.

Simmons spent the offseason and summer with the Packers, but was released in late August. He had 21 tackles and a forced fumble with the Giants last season and has 329 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries for his career.

The Panthers lost Claudin Cherelus to a concussion on Monday night. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom both missed the game with other injuries, so depth was needed at the position heading into Week 13.