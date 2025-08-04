Panthers sign LB Krys Barnes

The Panthers announced a veteran addition to their defense on Sunday.

Linebacker Krys Barnes signed with the team. The Panthers waived Tuasivi Nomura off the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Barnes appeared in 33 games and made six starts for the Cardinals the last two seasons. He had 90 tackles, two sacks and an interception while also playing a heavy role on special teams.

Barnes signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and started 24 of his 35 games for the team. He had 190 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his time in Green Bay.