Panthers sign LB Tae Davis

The Panthers added experience to their linebacker corps Tuesday.

The team announced it has signed veteran linebacker Tae Davis. The Panthers released offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton in a corresponding move.

They also added veteran tackle David Sharpe back to the 53-player roster after releasing him last week and signing him back to the practice squad.

The Panthers continue their search for experinece at linebacker after the season-ending injury to Shaq Thompson.

Davis, 27, was released by the Falcons last week. He also has spent time with the Giants, Browns, Texans and Raiders in his career.

He has appeared in 53 games with five starts.

Throckmorton started the previous seven games — four at right guard before Austin Corbett returned and the past three at left guard. He started 20 games for the Saints the past three seasons.

The Panthers have a number of options to fill that spot, including rookie Chandler Zavala. He started four games at left guard early this season after the season-ending injury to Brady Christensen in the opener.

Sharpe, a veteran tackle, played two games earlier this season as a backup.

The Panthers also announced they released guard Deonte Brown from the practice squad.