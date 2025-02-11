 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign Matthew Wright

  
Published February 11, 2025 12:14 PM

The Panthers now have a kicker on the roster under contract for the 2025 season.

The team announced the signing of Matthew Wright on Tuesday. Wright had two brief stints with the team during the 2023 season and appeared in one regular season game for the team.

Wright was more recently with the Titans and made four field goals for them in the final two games of the season. He also kicked in two games for the Chiefs and one game for the 49ers as he bounced around the league last season. He also kicked for the Chiefs in 2022 and has seen time with the Jaguars and Steelers.

Eddy Pineiro handled the kicking for the Panthers in 2024, but he is set for free agency.