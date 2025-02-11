Panthers sign Matthew Wright

The Panthers now have a kicker on the roster under contract for the 2025 season.

The team announced the signing of Matthew Wright on Tuesday. Wright had two brief stints with the team during the 2023 season and appeared in one regular season game for the team.

Wright was more recently with the Titans and made four field goals for them in the final two games of the season. He also kicked in two games for the Chiefs and one game for the 49ers as he bounced around the league last season. He also kicked for the Chiefs in 2022 and has seen time with the Jaguars and Steelers.

Eddy Pineiro handled the kicking for the Panthers in 2024, but he is set for free agency.