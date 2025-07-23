 Skip navigation
Panthers sign TE Tyler Mabry, put DT Bobby Brown III on non-football injury list

  
July 23, 2025

The Panthers made a couple of roster moves just before the start of training camp.

Former Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry signed with Carolina, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Mabry will be on the practice field when the Panthers open training camp today. Mabry previously played for Panthers head coach Dave Canales and tight ends coach Pat McPherson when both were on the Seahawks’ staff, so it shouldn’t take him long to get up to speed. Mabry fills a need after Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was placed on the physically unable to perform list because of a back injury.

The Panthers also placed defensive tackle Bobby Brown III on the active/non-football injury list. Brown signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Panthers in March after spending the last four years with the Rams.