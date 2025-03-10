 Skip navigation
Panthers to re-sign CB Mike Jackson

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:08 PM

The Panthers and cornerback Mike Jackson are running it back.

Jackson joined the Panthers for the 2024 season and the team announced that he has agreed to a new contract on Monday. Reports indicate that it is a two-year, $14.5 million deal for Jackson.

The Panthers acquired Jackson in a trade with the Seahawks and he started all 17 games during his first season in Carolina. He had 76 tackles, two interceptions, and 17 passes defensed in those appearances.

The Panthers also signed Jaycee Horn to a four-year extension on Monday, so they will be set at the top of the cornerback depth chart for the next couple of years if all plays out as hoped.