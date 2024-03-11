Panthers to re-sign CB Troy Hill

The Panthers are retaining one of their veteran defenders.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, cornerback Troy Hill will remain with Carolina on a one-year deal.

Hill, 32, joined the Panthers last August and appeared in 16 games for the club with three starts. He recorded 48 total tackles with six passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 47 percent of Carolina’s defensive snaps.

Hill had previously played under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with the Rams. The Panthers have a new head coach in Dave Canales but retained Evero for the 2024 season.

In 113 games with 58 starts, Hill has recorded 40 passes defensed and nine interceptions with three returned for a touchdown.