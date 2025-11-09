Panthers tout today’s over/under bet

As the Panthers close in on their preseason over/under win total, they want their social-media followers to be aware of a different over/under proposition. And presumably to act accordingly.

The Panthers posted on Twitter a graphic featuring the 38.5-point over/under for Sunday’s game against the Saints, along with a link sending any interested wagerers to the FanDuel website.

It’s not unprecedented. But it feels weird to see teams directly touting wagers — especially now that we’re a couple of weeks into what should be the first true reckoning of the era of legalized, normalized, and heavily monetized sports betting.

The Panthers are pushing their over/under total for the money. They want to send bettors to their official sportsbook sponsor.

Then there’s the dirty little secret regarding the NFL and gambling. Owners are allowed to own up to five percent of any company that operates a sportsbook. But they won’t tell us who owns what.

Panthers owner David Tepper possibly owns five percent of Flutter Entertainment, a publicly-traded company and the parent of FanDuel. And Tepper made his $23.7 billion running a hedge fund.

By pushing people to put some money on the over/under for today’s game, he could be not only satisfying a sponsor but helping out one of his own assets.

Right or wrong, it feels gross. But it’s just many thing that feels gross in this new age of BET! BET! BET!