Panthers uncertain about the timeline for LT Ikem Ekwonu’s return

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu played only eight snaps in the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. It could mean he misses more time to start the 2026 season.

Ekwonu ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee, an injury that required surgery.

That could put the Panthers in the market for a bridge left tackle.

“I just talked to him the other day, so he’s in good spirits,” General Manager Dan Morgan said of Ekwonu. “Unfortunate what happened. Obviously, timeline-wise, I don’t really have a timeline; we’ll see how it progresses. We’ll see how it goes, but so far it’s looking good, and as far as the timeline, I don’t have that right now.

“In terms of the impact in the draft, free agency, offensive line is a position that we’re always going to be looking at, always trying to upgrade and have as much depth as possible there. So we’re just going to attack that like we usually do.”

Yosh Nijman, a free agent, started at both right and left tackle last season, so re-signing Nijman might be a priority with the Panthers uncertain about Ekwonu’s return.

“I really don’t [know],” Morgan said. “But, I’m optimistic that he’s going to put the work in, and he’ll be ready when that time comes.”