 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260226.jpg
Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
nbc_pft_joshuaperry_260226.jpg
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_paytonplaycalling_260226.jpg
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260226.jpg
Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
nbc_pft_joshuaperry_260226.jpg
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
nbc_pft_paytonplaycalling_260226.jpg
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers uncertain about the timeline for LT Ikem Ekwonu’s return

  
Published February 26, 2026 09:18 AM

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu played only eight snaps in the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Rams. It could mean he misses more time to start the 2026 season.

Ekwonu ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee, an injury that required surgery.

That could put the Panthers in the market for a bridge left tackle.

“I just talked to him the other day, so he’s in good spirits,” General Manager Dan Morgan said of Ekwonu. “Unfortunate what happened. Obviously, timeline-wise, I don’t really have a timeline; we’ll see how it progresses. We’ll see how it goes, but so far it’s looking good, and as far as the timeline, I don’t have that right now.

“In terms of the impact in the draft, free agency, offensive line is a position that we’re always going to be looking at, always trying to upgrade and have as much depth as possible there. So we’re just going to attack that like we usually do.”

Yosh Nijman, a free agent, started at both right and left tackle last season, so re-signing Nijman might be a priority with the Panthers uncertain about Ekwonu’s return.

“I really don’t [know],” Morgan said. “But, I’m optimistic that he’s going to put the work in, and he’ll be ready when that time comes.”