Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured

Panthers, Vikings were two biggest underdogs to win outright in 2025

  
Published November 3, 2025 10:10 AM

The two biggest upsets of the 2025 NFL season happened simultaneously on Sunday, upending the NFC North in the process.

The Panthers were 13-point underdogs, but they beat the Packers 16-13 in Green Bay. That was the biggest upset of this NFL season.

At the same time that the Panthers were pulling off their upset, the 9.5-point underdog Vikings were beating the Lions in Detroit. That was the second-biggest upset of this NFL season. Prior to Sunday, teams favored by more than nine points were 11-0 straight up.

The Packers and Lions are the top two teams in the NFC North, and both of them losing, with the Lions losing to an NFC North rival and the Bears also winning, turned the NFC North into the NFL’s most competitive division. The Packers are now in first place at 5-2-1, the Lions are in second at 5-3, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 5-3 Bears, and a game ahead of the 4-4 Vikings.

What once looked like a two-team race between the Packers and Lions now looks like a four-team race, thanks to two major upsets.