Panthers “want to get more reps” for Bryce Young, starters in preseason finale

The Panthers will kick off their third preseason game the same way they started the first two.

Quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the team’s starters will be on the field to open their final exhibition contest of the summer. Young has attempted 12 passes through the first two weeks and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that they “still want to get more reps” for the first team before the start of the regular season.

That approach appears to be just fine with Young.

“This is by design,” Young said, via the team’s website. “I trust the coaches wholeheartedly in their approach, what they’re doing, the play-calling, everything. For me, I’ve never played in a preseason game. Like there’s scrimmages in high school, I guess, but I’ve never played a game [where] the starters aren’t playing as much as they can. Obviously, that’s part of the league. It’s just something that’s new for me to adjust to. But our coaching staff, they’ve been here for years. They’ve had a ton of success. I have all the respect in the world for them. They don’t wake up the day before the game and just try to figure it out. They have a reason. They have a plan. Whatever that is, I don’t question it. I just go in and try to execute.”

Reich said the Panthers will “play it by ear” when it comes to how much Young and company will be playing as they try to ensure that they are ready to roll against the Falcons on September 11.

