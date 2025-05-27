 Skip navigation
Panthers will practice with Texans this summer

  
Published May 27, 2025 03:42 PM

The top two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft will get a chance to catch up this summer.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that his team will practice with the Texans ahead of their August preseason game in Houston. The Panthers selected quarterback Bryce Young to open the first round in 2023 and the Texans took quarterback C.J. Stroud one pick later.

“That’ll be a great one, you know,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “It’s warm here; it’s really warm in Houston. I was in Tampa for a year, but I’ve also heard Houston just gives you that good work, and the humidity and the heat will be great, especially opening up at Jacksonville. So it’ll be a great opportunity for us to get on the road.”

The Panthers have also scheduled a joint practice with the Browns ahead of their first preseason game.