Parris Campbell agrees to terms with Eagles

Saquon Barkley won’t be the only player making the short trip from the Giants to the Eagles for the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Parris Campbell will be joining the running back in Philadelphia. Campbell has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Giants’ divisional rivals.

Campbell was a 2019 second-round pick of the Colts and he joined the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Campbell appeared in 12 games, but only saw 207 offensive snaps and finished the year with just 20 catches for 104 yards.

The Eagles have also added DeVante Parker this offseason and the two veterans will vie for playing time alongside A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith this season.