Pat McAfee takes his YouTube show to ESPN

Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is on the move. But he won’t be moving. He won’t be changing. His popular afternoon show will stay in the same place, but it will be televised by ESPN.

McAfee made the announcement today that, starting this fall, his show will be televised by ESPN and ESPN+. It also will remain available for free on YouTube, via ESPN’s channel there.

McAfee emphasized that the show itself will not change, but for perhaps a somewhat less liberal use of the word “fuck.” He said that Aaron Rodgers will continue to be a Tuesday guest, during football season.

Former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk will continue to co-host the show with McAfee, from the same location in Indianapolis.

McAfee said in his announcement that he had serious conversations with four networks before choosing ESPN.

McAfee retired from football after the 2016 season. He spent his entire NFL career with the Colts. He served primarily as a kicker at West Virginia, before becoming a punter at the pro level.

The move comes less than a week after Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre withdrew his defamation lawsuit against McAfee. ESPN probably preferred to clear the litigation decks before doing the deal; McAfee said last week the resolution involved no payment to Favre.