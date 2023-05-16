 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat McAfee takes his YouTube show to ESPN

  
Published May 16, 2023 02:06 PM

Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is on the move. But he won’t be moving. He won’t be changing. His popular afternoon show will stay in the same place, but it will be televised by ESPN.

McAfee made the announcement today that, starting this fall, his show will be televised by ESPN and ESPN+. It also will remain available for free on YouTube, via ESPN’s channel there.

McAfee emphasized that the show itself will not change, but for perhaps a somewhat less liberal use of the word “fuck.” He said that Aaron Rodgers will continue to be a Tuesday guest, during football season.

Former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk will continue to co-host the show with McAfee, from the same location in Indianapolis.

McAfee said in his announcement that he had serious conversations with four networks before choosing ESPN.

McAfee retired from football after the 2016 season. He spent his entire NFL career with the Colts. He served primarily as a kicker at West Virginia, before becoming a punter at the pro level.

The move comes less than a week after Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre withdrew his defamation lawsuit against McAfee. ESPN probably preferred to clear the litigation decks before doing the deal; McAfee said last week the resolution involved no payment to Favre.