Pat Surtain II: Contract will come, I’m focused on being best player I can be

  
Published June 4, 2024 11:49 AM

The offseason is filled with stories about players skipping offseason work in hopes of speeding up negotiations on new contracts and that group has included Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton this year.

Sutton’s teammate Pat Surtain II is taking a different approach. The Broncos picked up their option on Surtain’s contract for the 2025 season because he’s been a star since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2021 and the logical next step would be to hammer out a long-term deal. That hasn’t happened yet and Surtain said he’s just keeping his eyes on the field until it does.

“That time will come,” Surtain said, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post. “I’m focused on being the best player I can be.”

Surtain’s price is only going to go up if he continues to produce the way he has over the last three seasons, so his approach may prove to be a prudent one once all is said and done at the negotiating table.