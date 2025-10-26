Pat Surtain is questionable to return with shoulder injury

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain, the reigning defensive player of the year, did not return with the defense to start the second half.

He remains in the training room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports.

The injury is unrelated to the one that took him out for a play in the first half.

Surtain injured his lower leg in the end zone on the Cowboys’ first possession.

He has five tackles and a pass defensed.

The Cowboys have closed to within 27-17 on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run. He has eight rushing touchdowns, including two on Sunday against his former team.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss had two pass interference penalties in the end zone in a three-play span that set up Williams’ touchdown run.