Pat Surtain is questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published October 26, 2025 06:23 PM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain, the reigning defensive player of the year, did not return with the defense to start the second half.

He remains in the training room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports.

The injury is unrelated to the one that took him out for a play in the first half.

Surtain injured his lower leg in the end zone on the Cowboys’ first possession.

He has five tackles and a pass defensed.

The Cowboys have closed to within 27-17 on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run. He has eight rushing touchdowns, including two on Sunday against his former team.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss had two pass interference penalties in the end zone in a three-play span that set up Williams’ touchdown run.