Patrick Mahomes can pass Joe Montana with 17 postseason wins, 5 Super Bowl starts

For many years, Joe Montana was viewed as the most successful playoff quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady has since surpassed Montana, and on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes can vault Montana and make a strong case that he’s behind only Brady in NFL postseason history.

If the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, it will be Mahomes’ 17th postseason win as a starting quarterback. That would move him ahead of Montana and all alone into second place on the NFL’s all-time playoff wins list.

And a win would send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the fifth time with Mahomes as their starting quarterback, which would also move him ahead of Montana, and into a tie with John Elway for second-most Super Bowl starts behind Brady.

At age 29, Mahomes has already compiled a Hall of Fame resume. He’s closing in on more than just that, though: With a strong finish to his 20s, he’ll be ready to begin a quest in his 30s to surpass Brady as the greatest of all time.