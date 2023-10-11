Patrick Mahomes doesn’t think Chiefs will take Broncos lightly

Denver’s defense has gotten off to a wholly poor start this season, particularly against the run.

But even as the Broncos have let up a league-high 181 points through four games, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Tuesday that the Chiefs aren’t taking their division rival lightly heading into Thursday’s game.

“I mean, we understand the intensity,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “It’s like the first thing we talk about every week when we play a division opponent. It’s a different football game, it’s more physical, it’s faster, and you have to minimize the mistakes because they mean more. That’s just how it is playing in the AFC West.”

Since starting the season with a loss to the Lions, the Chiefs have found a way to win their last four games. They’ve also won 15 straight matchups against Denver, dating back to 2015.

“I think it’s just, when you play a team like the Broncos, same with any division opponent, there’s just another level of intensity, so I’m not worried about necessarily a streak or anything like that,” Mahomes said. “I’m worried about winning against a division opponent.

“I know just as much as I think everyone in this locker room knows that it doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s going to be a close game. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams are going to give everything they have, and so that’s just the history of the matchup. That’s the thing with me, its not about the streak, it’s about going out there and finding a way to win against a division opponent in a tough fought battle.”

Mahomes made his first career start against Denver as a rookie back in 2017. In 11 wins, he’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,959 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 126 yards with two TDs.