Patrick Mahomes has 41 postseason TD passes, fifth-most in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes’ overtime touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII was the 41st touchdown pass he’s thrown in the postseason.

With that one, he surpassed Peyton Manning for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL postseason history. Mahomes threw his 41st touchdown pass in his 18th postseason game; Manning had 40 touchdown passes in 27 postseason games.

It will take a long time for Mahomes to catch Tom Brady, who retired with an NFL record 88 postseason touchdown passes. But Mahomes could move into second place in NFL history as soon as next year. Joe Montana and Aaron rodgers are currently tied for second with 45 postseason touchdown passes.

Brett Favre, with 44 postseason touchdown passes, is the only other player with more than Mahomes.