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Vikings announce Nolan Teasley as their new GM

  
Published June 1, 2026 03:33 PM

Nolan Teasley officially became the new General Manager of the Vikings on Monday.

Word that the Vikings settled on Teasley came over the weekend and the Vikings announced the move on Monday afternoon. Teasley succeeds Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was fired earlier in the offseason, after spending the last 13 seasons with the Seahawks.

Teasley will work with executive vice president Rob Brzezinski, who did the GM job on an interim basis after the firing, and head coach Kevin O’Connell as the top pieces on the football side of the building.

“He carries himself with humility but can confidently articulate the impressive depth of his football knowledge. We share a belief in the importance of culture, consensus-building, and putting people in positions to become the best versions of themselves,” O’Connell said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside Nolan and Rob as we continue building on the foundation we’ve established and strive to achieve our goal of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans.”

Teasley was part of two Super Bowl winners while with the Seahawks and the Vikings will be hoping that he makes it three before his time with the club is up.