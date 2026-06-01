Report: Browns a “hard no” on Denzel Ward being available for trade

Cleveland’s best defensive player is on the way out of Northeast Ohio after the Browns agreed to trade Myles Garrett to the Rams on Monday.

Is another elite defender going to depart the Browns, too?

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the answer is no. Cleveland is not planning a proverbial fire sale, as Fowler reports the Browns are a “hard no” on making cornerback Denzel Ward available via trade.

Ward, 29, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, the year after Cleveland selected Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, having been selected in each of the last three seasons.

In his 110 games with 107 starts, Ward has registered 18 interceptions with 104 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

Cleveland may not have interest in trading Ward now. But after G.M. Andrew Berry said earlier this offseason that Garrett would be a “career Brown,” nothing is completely off the table when it comes to potential deals.