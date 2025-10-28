Patrick Mahomes throws third TD of second half, Chiefs lead 28-7

The Commanders outplayed the Chiefs in the first half, but it’s been all Patrick Mahomes in the second.

Kansas City has had three second-half possessions, and Mahomes has three touchdown passes. He threw a 2-yarder to Kareem Hunt, a 10-yarder to Travis Kelce and an 18-yarder to Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs lead 28-7 after being tied 7-7 at halftime.

Mahomes is 23-of-32 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, throwing picks on the team’s first drive.

The Chiefs have outgained the Commanders 415 to 236.