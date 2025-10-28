 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes throws third TD of second half, Chiefs lead 28-7

  
Published October 27, 2025 10:42 PM

The Commanders outplayed the Chiefs in the first half, but it’s been all Patrick Mahomes in the second.

Kansas City has had three second-half possessions, and Mahomes has three touchdown passes. He threw a 2-yarder to Kareem Hunt, a 10-yarder to Travis Kelce and an 18-yarder to Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs lead 28-7 after being tied 7-7 at halftime.

Mahomes is 23-of-32 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, throwing picks on the team’s first drive.

The Chiefs have outgained the Commanders 415 to 236.