Patriots agree to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam

Fullback Reggie Gilliam is switching sides in the AFC East.

According to multiple reports, Gilliam has agreed to sign with the Patriots after spending the last six seasons in Buffalo. It is reportedly a three-year, $12 million deal for Gilliam.

Gilliam played a core special teams role for the Bills in addition to his work as a blocker and occasional receiver. He had 16 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns to go with 28 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 94 regular season games. He also had three catches and two tackles in 14 playoff outings.

Jack Westover was the primary fullback when the Patriots used one in the 2025 season, but that seems likely to change with Gilliam set to join the roster.