 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots agree to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:53 PM

Fullback Reggie Gilliam is switching sides in the AFC East.

According to multiple reports, Gilliam has agreed to sign with the Patriots after spending the last six seasons in Buffalo. It is reportedly a three-year, $12 million deal for Gilliam.

Gilliam played a core special teams role for the Bills in addition to his work as a blocker and occasional receiver. He had 16 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns to go with 28 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 94 regular season games. He also had three catches and two tackles in 14 playoff outings.

Jack Westover was the primary fullback when the Patriots used one in the 2025 season, but that seems likely to change with Gilliam set to join the roster.