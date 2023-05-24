 Skip navigation
Patriots agree to terms with fourth-round pick Jake Andrews

  
Published May 24, 2023 06:25 AM

The Patriots have taken care of some rookie business during the first week of OTAs.

According to multiple reports, New England has agreed to terms with 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Andrews.

Andrews, a center, was the 107th overall pick out of Troy. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree in 2022.

The Patriots now have nine of their 12 draft picks from this year under contract. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez, second-round pick Keion White, and third-round pick Marte Mapu — the team’s top three picks — have not yet agreed to terms.