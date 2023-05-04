 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots agree to terms with sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte

  
Published May 4, 2023 02:29 PM
nbc_pft_belichickmacjones_230501
May 1, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Bill Belichick’s remarks about everyone needing to reestablish and prove themselves every year and discuss who the Patriots will start at QB next season.

The Patriots drafted 11 players. They agreed to terms with one of those Thursday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that sixth-round receiver Kayshon Boutte is set to sign a deal expected to be $4.027 million over four years.

In three seasons at LSU, Boutte made 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He joins a receivers room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Lynn Bowden Jr.

The teams’ other selections last weekend were Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (first round), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (second round), Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu (third round), Troy center Jake Andrews (fourth round), Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (fourth round), UCLA guard Atonio Mafi (fifth round), Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer (sixth round), Liberty receiver Demario Douglas (sixth round), Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed (sixth round) and Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden (seventh round).