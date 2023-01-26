Patriots announce Bill O’Brien is back as offensive coordinator/QBs coach

A Patriots move that was long expected has now become official.

New England announced on Thursday morning that Bill O’Brien has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I am looking forward to working with Bill again,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and an asset to our staff.”

O’Brien served in the same role as Patriots offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2011. He previously was the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2009-2010. He was also the club’s receivers coach in 2008 and a coaching assistant in 2007.

O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He has a preexisting relationship with Mac Jones, with O’Brien crediting the quarterback for his help in learning the Crimson Tide’s scheme as Jones was preparing for the 2021 draft.

Jones is reportedly “very” excited about working with O’Brien .

New England’s announcement makes no mention of Joe Judge, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2022. Matt Patricia is also not mentioned and his future with the organization is in question after he served as the offensive play-caller in 2022.

O’Brien compiled a 52-48 record as the Texans head coach from 2014-2020. Houston was 2-4 in the postseason in his tenure.