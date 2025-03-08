Patriots are the betting favorites to draft Travis Hunter

Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is likely heading to New England, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Patriots are the betting favorites to draft Hunter, with +190 odds at DraftKings.

New England owns the fourth overall pick in the draft, and has the highest pick among teams that aren’t looking to draft a quarterback. New England drafted Drake Maye last year and this year will be looking to draft players who can help build a team around Maye.

Hunter is one of the most intriguing prospects in the history of the draft because he had such a unique college career, as one of the best players in football on both offense and defense. He won both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football.

NFL teams disagree about whether Hunter will play offense, defense or both at the next level, but wherever he plays he is likely to make a major impact.

If the Patriots don’t draft Hunter, the teams with the most likely odds of drafting him are the Giants at +300, the Titans at +400, the Jaguars and Browns at +500 and the Raiders at +1400.