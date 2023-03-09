 Skip navigation
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak says Tom Brady to Miami is in play

  
Published March 9, 2023 04:06 AM
nbc_pft_dontbelongfaqbs_230308
March 8, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Which doesn't belong and why" to evaluate two groups of free agent quarterbacks: former top picks and trusted veterans.

Add former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak to the list of people who aren’t convinced that Tom Brady is 100 percent retired.

Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 is real.

Brady may go to Miami . I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play,” Zolak said. “You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that.”

Zolak noted that several media people with connections in the football world are saying they’re hearing that Brady could play in the right situation.

“This isn’t me saying it,” Zolak said. “This isn’t someone close to Brady. It started with Rich Eisen. Eisen’s at the Super Bowl. Multiple people dropped the hints. Colin Cowherd, he knows some Fox people. I don’t think he’s gonna call games. How does that deal get done? How do you sign a guy to that $375 million, 10-year contract to call games, he’s not even gonna do it next year. I know his handlers have moved to Miami. It’s built for him. He’s looking at private schools for his kids. Cowherd talks about the San Francisco offense. He’s not talking about San Francisco. He’s talking about Mike McDaniel in Miami.”

Brady himself says he’s retired, but Brady also said he was retired last year before changing his mind. None of us knows for sure, and Brady himself may not know for sure, but there are plenty of people in and around the NFL who think that when Brady hits free agency on Wednesday, he may field some calls, and that if the right team calls with the right offer, he may accept.