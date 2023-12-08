Patriots convert Jabrill Peppers’ INT into TD, 14-3 lead

The Patriots scored 13 points the past three games combined. They have 14 through 15:16 on Thursday Night Football.

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers intercepted Mitch Trubisky, who was pressured by Kyle Dugger, on a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth. Peppers returned the pick 32 yards to the Pittsburgh 11.

Two plays later, Hunter Henry scored on an 8-yard pass from Bailey Zappe.

It was the second touchdown pass of the night for Zappe, who is 8-of-14 for 112 yards.

The Patriots have had five games this season with seven or fewer points, including two shutouts. They lead the Steelers 14-3.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is questionable to return with a neck injury. Edge rusher T.J. Watt has missed some time after taking a knee to the face and is now wearing a visor on his facemask.