Patriots DC Terrell Williams is away from team due to medical condition

  
Published May 9, 2025 02:55 PM

The Patriots have been working without one of their key assistants in the building.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is not with the team for rookie minicamp, telling reporters Williams is “working through a medical condition,”

Vrabel did not put a timeline on when Williams would return to the franchise. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Williams has been away from the team for about the last month.

“I have been in constant communication with him daily,” Vrabel said, via Reiss. “Terrell is eager to get back. We’re excited to get him back. He’s still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself, and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Williams, 50, previously worked with Vrabel with the Titans, where he served as the club’s defensive line coach for Vrabel’s entire tenure from 2018-2023. Tennessee added assistant head coach to his title in Williams’ final year with the club.

Williams has also served as the defensive line coach for the Raiders and Dolphins in the league. In 2024, he was Detroit’s defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has stepped in to perform Williams’ duties, Vrabel said.

“Zak has great knowledge of what we’ve done in the past, with me and this system, and with Terrell,” Vrabel said.