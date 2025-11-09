Patriots employ unusual time strategy, take 14-10 lead over Bucs at halftime

The Patriots employed an unusual strategy to run out the clock in the first half and it worked out to give New England a 14-10 lead at halftime.

After starting a drive with a little over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Patriots had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 1:44 left in the half. The Buccaneers had just taken their final timeout, which gave the Patriots the opportunity to take more time off the clock.

At that point, quarterback Drake Maye took a snap from under center and effectively gave himself up at the line of scrimmage, making it second-and-goal at the 1. The club then took the ball down to just 1:03 on second down, with a handoff to TreVeyon Henderson also gaining no yards.

Head coach Mike Vrabel took a timeout with 19 seconds left in the half before third-and-goal. A Henderson run to the left gained no yards before Vrabel took a timeout with two seconds remaining.

Finally, Maye connected with a toe-tapping Stefon Diggs for a 1-yard touchdown, giving New England a four-point advantage.

The 14-play drive took 7:16 off the clock, spanning 78 yards.

Maye finished the first half 11-of-19 for 180 yards with two touchdowns. His first was a 72-yard pass to rookie receiver Kyle Williams.

On the other side, Baker Mayfield finished Tampa Bay’s first possession with a 21-yard TD pass to Emeka Egbuka. But the Bucs couldn’t get back into the end zone, as Chase McLaughlin had a 36-yard field goal midway through the second period to give the Bucs 10 points.

Mayfield is 9-of-15 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown. Egbuka has three receptions for 76 yards.

The Patriots already have some injury issues at running back, and another at the position, Terrell Jennings, is questionable to return with a knee injury.

New England will have a chance to double up, as the club will receive the second-half kickoff.